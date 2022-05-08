Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Volta (NYSE:VLTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Volta has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Volta by 625.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

