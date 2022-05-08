ZBG Token Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $78,236.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

