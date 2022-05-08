Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $342.59. 554,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.91. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $333.37 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

