ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,516.00

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $4,001.54 and approximately $15,516.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007554 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

