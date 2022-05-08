ZENZO Market Cap Hits $278,497.21 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $278,497.21 and approximately $405.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002147 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00155355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00030670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00333826 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

