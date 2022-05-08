Zilliqa Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $981.30 million and approximately $425.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,045,556,203 coins and its circulating supply is 12,754,089,050 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

