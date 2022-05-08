Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $26,000.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,513.17 or 0.99970126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.