-$0.10 EPS Expected for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha Tau Medical.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

DRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

About Alpha Tau Medical (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.