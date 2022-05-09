-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($3.70).

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.53 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.