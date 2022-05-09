$0.17 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.