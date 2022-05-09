-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

HUMA stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

