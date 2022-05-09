-$0.21 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SLDB. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,530. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.