-$0.21 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SLDB. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,530. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.