-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on THRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 475.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

THRX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

