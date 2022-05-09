$0.38 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Clarus reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. 35,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Clarus has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $792.71 million, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 618,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.