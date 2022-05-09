$0.45 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

HAL stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,670,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,270. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 118,312 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,918,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,102,000 after purchasing an additional 443,638 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

