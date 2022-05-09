$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CBFV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

