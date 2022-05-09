-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 221,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. Exagen has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.