$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.64 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,024. Silgan has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

