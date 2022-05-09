1,021,172 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,021,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,881,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. 8,118,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,540,687. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 445,686 shares worth $40,031,933. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.