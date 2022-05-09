10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 230%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of TXG traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,107. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

