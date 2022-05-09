$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $140,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $6.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.87 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $23.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gevo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,577,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gevo by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Gevo by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,178,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 323,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 501,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $634.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.