11,200 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Dorman Products comprises approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Dorman Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. 171,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,003. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

