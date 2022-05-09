12,085 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Shares of EMR traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,848. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

