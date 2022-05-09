$150.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will report $150.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the lowest is $146.80 million. First Merchants reported sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $601.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $616.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $677.90 million, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $707.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 49,225.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $22,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,686,000 after acquiring an additional 231,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 74.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 4,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.