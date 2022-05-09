$238.28 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will report $238.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.60 million to $243.15 million. Life Storage reported sales of $187.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $954.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.10 million to $976.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.30 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,528. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

