$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will post $25.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $24.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $105.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $105.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.60 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $119.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.83. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,720. The stock has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other news, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,639 shares of company stock worth $669,611 in the last 90 days. 24.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

