250,000 Shares in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 10.44% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 31,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,896. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.39% and a negative net margin of 3,473.56%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

