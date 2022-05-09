259 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.18. The stock had a trading volume of 127,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,976. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

