$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.07. Littelfuse posted earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $16.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $16.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $5.51 on Wednesday, hitting $251.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

