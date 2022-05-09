$33.43 Million in Sales Expected for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $33.19 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year sales of $160.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $204.22 million, with estimates ranging from $198.33 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,533,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

