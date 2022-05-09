337,917 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 337,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 423,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,881. The firm has a market cap of $803.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.16% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

