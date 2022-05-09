3,511 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

V traded down $7.74 on Monday, reaching $195.08. The company had a trading volume of 286,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,178. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.