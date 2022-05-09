370 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $131.48 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

