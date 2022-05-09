3,839 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 132,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NYSE RTX traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $92.51. 113,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

