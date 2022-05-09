38,942 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,309,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,894,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

