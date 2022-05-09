$4.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.77 and the lowest is $3.84. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $15.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $17.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $19.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.86.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $7.07 on Wednesday, reaching $255.83. 6,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,238. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.88. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $275.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

