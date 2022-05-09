40,598 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Acquired by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nautilus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nautilus by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.