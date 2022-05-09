$407.60 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $407.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

PLUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 155,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,956. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,774,000 after buying an additional 2,665,643 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after buying an additional 877,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,438,000 after buying an additional 693,850 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after buying an additional 574,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 519,594 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

