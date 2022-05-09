$490.10 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $490.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

CHS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,056. The firm has a market cap of $611.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

