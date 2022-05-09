$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to report $5.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,474,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,350,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

