$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) to report $5.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,474,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,350,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.