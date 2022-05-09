5,017 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.72. 27,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average of $233.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

