$511.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post $511.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.42 million to $525.70 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $441.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Shares of BFAM traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 907,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

