$6.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will announce $6.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the lowest is $6.07 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $24.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.96 billion to $24.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.09.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

