$718.19 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report sales of $718.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.19 million to $769.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $610.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.62.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.99. 5,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

