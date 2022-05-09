8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $974,962.50 and $72,327.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00564655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036218 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.70 or 1.88767235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

