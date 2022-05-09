$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to announce $9.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 million and the highest is $13.82 million. Affimed reported sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $39.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after buying an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affimed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,103. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $375.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.49.

About Affimed (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.