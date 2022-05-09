$92.70 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to post $92.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.64 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $84.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $399.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.16 million to $435.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,206. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $880.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

