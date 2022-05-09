956 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.93. 16,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,202. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.46 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average of $205.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

