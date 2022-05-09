98,419 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. 484,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

