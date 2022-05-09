A. Lynne Puckett Purchases 78 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $41.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,287.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,408.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,307.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

